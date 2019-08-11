Baillie Gifford & Company Trimmed Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $2.80 Million as Stock Rose; Caxton Cut Its Cm Fin (CMFN) Stake by $1.20 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 38,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.49M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Seattle Genetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 385,647 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 19,340 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 27/03/2018 – CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD 600036.SS -CO ENTERED BUSINESS CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CM SECURITIES FOR TERM OF THREE YEARS TO PROVIDE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 08/05/2018 – CM Finance 3Q-End Net Asset Value $12.55/Share

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group by 18,980 shares to 342,613 shares, valued at $27.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin by 63,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petrobras Pref Adr.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Astellas Announce Submission of BLA to FDA for Enfortumab Vedotin for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: SGEN,GHSI,IMRN – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics Closes Enrollment in Cervical Cancer Study – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics prices stock offering at $70; shares off 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 23,993 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 851,325 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Campbell Co Invest Adviser Lc holds 3,007 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 14.73M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.45% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 81,718 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co has invested 0.29% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 14 shares. Addison Capital owns 4,464 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Stifel accumulated 29,510 shares.

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.