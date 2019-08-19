Baillie Gifford & Company Holding in 58.Com Adr (WUBA) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) as Share Value Declined

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc Adr (WUBA) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 27,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313.66 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in 58.Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 306,995 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 187,794 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9,510 shares to 872,225 shares, valued at $58.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 6,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Terraform Power.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 29,170 shares to 129,425 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).