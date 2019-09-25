Baillie Gifford & Company Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 35,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 745,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.42M, up from 710,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 381,718 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 2,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 105,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, up from 103,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $131. About 545,123 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 351,056 shares to 570,504 shares, valued at $32.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 32,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 36,465 shares to 72,439 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 10,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,415 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.