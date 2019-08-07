Baillie Gifford & Company Has Increased Coca Cola (KO) Position; Ashmore Group Plc Continues to Hold Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB)

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola (KO) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 71,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86M, up from 928,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 797,646 shares traded or 210.74% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 50,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,056 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu.Com Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 591,136 shares to 17.52 million shares, valued at $2.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 488,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

