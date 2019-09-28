Baillie Gifford & Company Has Boosted Resmed (RMD) Holding by $3.24 Million; As West Pharm Srvc (WST) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Stake

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharm Srvc Inc (WST) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 135,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00 million, up from 128,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharm Srvc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 271,123 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Resmed (RMD) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 26,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 4.82M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588.71M, up from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Resmed for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 380,326 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like ResMed Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RMD) 17% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ResMed to Celebrate 30th Anniversary and 20 Years Listed on the New York Stock Exchange by Ringing The Opening Bell® on September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ResMed Q3 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ResMed declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc Adr by 38,867 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 45,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in 58.Com Inc Adr (NYSE:WUBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RMD shares while 137 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 93.37 million shares or 0.85% less from 94.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fin Inc holds 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) or 74 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 2,244 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,623 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Advisory Services Net Limited Com accumulated 788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Group owns 0.04% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 270,758 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 388 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 352,700 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Tobam stated it has 46,057 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Vanguard stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Company has invested 1.84% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 471,802 are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 7,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 29,153 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.42% or 49,954 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Captrust Fin Advisors invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 3,324 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 119,489 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 18,434 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 54,842 shares. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 46,395 shares. Td Asset Management holds 118,305 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 309,000 shares. Group Inc accumulated 144,022 shares. Westpac reported 40,428 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 27 shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29M and $788.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.