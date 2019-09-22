Baillie Gifford & Company Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) Has Increased by $11.57 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Market Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $4.04 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 98,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% . The hedge fund held 621,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, down from 720,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ufp Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 24,335 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 488.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 42,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 51,052 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97 million, up from 8,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80M shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Analysts await UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.56 per share. UFPT’s profit will be $4.16 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by UFP Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.73, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold UFPT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 4.70% more from 4.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 178,000 were accumulated by Punch And Associates Investment Management. Geode Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 91,681 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 316 shares. 6,898 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley reported 358 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 5,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Nevada-based Navellier & Assocs Inc has invested 0.04% in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). 327,719 are held by Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Huntington Comml Bank owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 18,725 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) for 33,061 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 419,673 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 391,778 shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 79,164 shares to 495,264 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom International Cellular (MIICF) by 82,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.1% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Chevy Chase Trust reported 60,779 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 110,554 shares. Blackrock holds 7.11M shares. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.44% or 16,092 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,391 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 29,766 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 281,174 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt holds 2,300 shares. Viking Investors Limited Partnership has invested 1.43% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 1,948 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 1,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 76,460 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 499,639 shares to 47.42 million shares, valued at $1.75B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 823,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).