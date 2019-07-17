Baillie Gifford & Company Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Lowered by $168.35 Million as Shares Rose; As Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Stock Declined, Orbimed Advisors Upped Stake

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 544,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 212,026 shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 332,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.88 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 billion, down from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Mercadolibre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $11.16 during the last trading session, reaching $633.95. About 553,026 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 12,572 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $308.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 566.03 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 72,004 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.09% stake. Fosun Intl has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 0.86% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 153,453 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc reported 2,103 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 297,018 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 143,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 6,059 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,547 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 73 shares stake. Ashford Mngmt stated it has 450 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 29,721 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 129,151 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 718,883 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $72.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 76,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).