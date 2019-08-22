Baillie Gifford & Company Trimmed Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $2.80 Million as Share Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Redwood Investments Has Decreased Its Position by $559,065

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 38,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.49 million, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Seattle Genetics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 41,940 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Gets FDA Approval for Adcetris; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 61,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, down from 63,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $279.83. About 721,443 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Seattle Genetics Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics’ “Growth Is Tracking Well” – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.41 million shares to 11.64M shares, valued at $443.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby (NYSE:KEX) by 23,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petrobras Pref Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 71,853 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 9.20 million shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 177,079 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 27,182 shares. 109,550 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). United Kingdom-based Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Nordea holds 4,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush accumulated 11,900 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 16,500 shares. Macquarie Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Waddell Reed Fin has 0.15% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 244,877 shares. 25 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.81 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Barnett And, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,759 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Patten Gru invested in 2,449 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 671,741 were reported by Haverford Tru. Columbus Circle holds 1.64% or 273,349 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc has invested 1.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pnc Fin Services reported 726,782 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated reported 406 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.34% or 36,324 shares. Howard Hughes Institute owns 20,000 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) holds 2.35% or 1.44M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 140,983 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 456,982 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc by 72,099 shares to 451,152 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 55,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.