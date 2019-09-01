Baillie Gifford & Company Has Raised Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $2.72 Million as Share Price Rose; As Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) Market Valuation Declined, Hahn Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 123,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 billion, up from 122,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.89. About 648,015 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 22,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 280,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.40M, up from 258,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Management Co holds 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 4,890 shares. Smithfield holds 47,921 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 1.53% or 76,847 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has invested 1.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cypress Asset Tx, Texas-based fund reported 69,556 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd holds 29,772 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 465 shares. Sather Gp Inc holds 1.44% or 58,145 shares in its portfolio. Garde Cap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.4% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miracle Mile Advisors accumulated 37,867 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.21 million shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has 2.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,871 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd reported 88,801 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 980,113 shares to 78,398 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,023 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M.

