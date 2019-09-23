Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Its Holding in Moody’s (MCO) by $7.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Entergy New (ETR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut by $1.55 Million Its Position

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 40,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17B, down from 6.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.78. About 155,492 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL Aaa (SF) TO ABS NOTES TO BE ISSUED; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 to Beaver Dam Unified School District, Wl’s GO Series 2018 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms La Salle Co. Comm. Cons. S.D. 195 (Wallace), Il’s Go At A1, Assigns Negative Outlook; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S, ON ITALY, SAYS A KEY DRIVER FOR REVIEW IS RISK THAT STRUCTURAL REFORM EFFORT STALLS & PAST REFORMS SUCH AS PENSION REFORMS IMPLEMENTED IN 2011 ARE REVERSED; 20/03/2018 – BTG’S L-T FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 Issued By Flagstar Mortgage; 07/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Changed Outlook To Positive From Stable On The AA1 Ratings Of The European Financial Stability Facility; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK FOR LATAM´S TELECOM INDUSTRY TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE AS TECH INVESTMENT INTENSIFIES; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES RATING OF CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 283,598 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 03/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Entergy New Orleans Storm Recovery Fndg I LLC Rtg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.33M for 12.73 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72 million for 27.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.