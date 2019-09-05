Baillie Gifford & Company Holds Position in Trupanion (TRUP); As Ebay (EBAY) Share Price Rose, Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Decreased Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Trupanion (TRUP) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 39,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.62M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Trupanion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 144,342 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 7.49M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.42% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Bancorp Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,790 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 358,162 shares. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Inv Ltd has invested 1.51% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability accumulated 9,200 shares. 11,588 were accumulated by Bbt Capital Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Kwmg has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 92 shares. 40,000 are owned by Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited. Bogle LP De has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pacific Global Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,165 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 1.29M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,704 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 105,013 shares to 13.80 million shares, valued at $259.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (Usa) (NYSE:RBA) by 173,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.92M shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

