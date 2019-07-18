Baillie Gifford & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Netease.Com Adr (NTES) by $183.24 Million; As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Valuation Declined, Qs Investors Trimmed Holding by $520,000

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 99.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 6,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 392,819 shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 18.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Reports Net Income of $136.5 million and EPS of $3.22 for the First Quarter of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela halts commercial ties with Panama, suspends Copa flights; 24/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Netease.Com Adr (NTES) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 760,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.77M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Netease.Com Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $252.47. About 374,053 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 343,900 shares to 980,700 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren (NYSE:AEE) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.54M for 26.52 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 14.41% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $42.69 million for 25.00 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.13% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 56,674 shares to 93,078 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 12,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Truck Inc (NASDAQ:USAK).