Baillie Gifford & Company Maintains Stake in Cemex Adr (CX); American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Stock Value Rose While British Columbia Investment Management Boosted Stake by $2.87 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Cemex Adr (CX) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 559,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 35.50M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.50 million, up from 34.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Cemex Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 3.69M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 14/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Trump trade talk still drags on LatAm equities; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 24,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 219,072 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41M, up from 194,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 563,680 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 44,744 shares to 253,500 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 221,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,861 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.07% or 707,527 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest invested in 1.38% or 147,581 shares. Agf Invests America Inc owns 64,430 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 245,003 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.78% or 53,892 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 14,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,616 shares stake. First Finance In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Communications has 0.17% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 430 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 428,914 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,272 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Management has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Scout Invs has 355,885 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 3,215 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $691.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 131,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.19M shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

