Baillie Gifford & Company Stake In Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ (DLB) Was Has Lifted; Alpine Investment Management Maintains Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55M, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59B market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53M shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE AG OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s $22 Billion Liberty Deal to Reshape European Telecom; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ (DLB) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 11,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,708 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 233,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 333,663 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4,608 shares to 457,023 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 102,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.98M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu.Com Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $16.11 million activity. YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $6.37 million worth of stock. The insider Dolby Dagmar sold 50,000 shares worth $3.26M. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $2.21 million was made by CHEW LEWIS on Friday, February 8. TEVANIAN AVADIS had sold 1,960 shares worth $127,400 on Tuesday, February 5. GOTCHER PETER C also sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares.