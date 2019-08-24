Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Position in Ameren (AEE); Accuvest Global Advisors Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $619,440 as Valuation Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – As Amazon continues to grow, Bezos’s annual shareholder letters are drawing even wider appreciation among business leaders; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Ameren (AEE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 11,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 349,085 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.68M, up from 338,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Ameren for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE); 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 – AMEREN CORP – IVEY’S ELECTION INCREASES SIZE OF AMEREN BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 MEMBERS TO 12; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St." on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Benzinga" published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga" on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Ameren Corporation's (NYSE:AEE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 06, 2019.

