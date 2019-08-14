Baillie Gifford & Company Stake in Teradyne (TER) Raised by $495,066; Abb LTD (ABB) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Holding

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Teradyne (TER) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 12,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 8.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.68M, up from 8.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Teradyne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 81,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 52,236 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, down from 133,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 3.16 million shares traded or 36.89% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 05/03/2018 Saudi Arabia 50 Hp and Above Electric Motor Market 2018-2024: Key Players Are ABB, Siemens, WEG, Teco and Nidec – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,250 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 210,035 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.09% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,088 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2.32 million were reported by Axa. Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 33,832 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 50,000 shares. 111,965 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 0.24% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 187,406 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.25% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 17,755 shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: Teradyne Inc., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayfair (W) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Anticipated, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,669 shares to 7.58 million shares, valued at $2.70B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.16M shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals.