Baillie Gifford & Company Increased Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ (DLB) Holding; 8 Analysts Are Bullish AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Last Week

Baillie Gifford & Company increased Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ (DLB) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baillie Gifford & Company acquired 11,831 shares as Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Baillie Gifford & Company holds 245,708 shares with $15.47M value, up from 233,877 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories ‘A’ now has $5.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 303,791 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -4.48% below currents $1091.74 stock price. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight”. See AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 1183.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $1250 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $1030.0000 1100.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $1075 New Target: $1206 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $980 New Target: $1050 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $1030 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AutoZone, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank Of Hawaii has 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,168 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 890 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,077 shares in its portfolio. Qv Invsts Inc invested in 23,308 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 24,082 shares. Putnam stated it has 5,757 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 1,130 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.02% or 7,468 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.17% stake. Leuthold Gru Inc Ltd Co accumulated 4,892 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 2.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc owns 38,938 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. 18,000 are held by Shellback Capital Lp.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.78 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Opioid Litigation Could Cause Force Big Pharma Firms Into Bankruptcy: Tilson – ValueWalk” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Aqr Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 70,277 shares. 273,032 are owned by Bradley Foster Sargent Ct. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 422,734 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 18,585 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 546,155 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 11,920 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.01% or 76,800 shares.

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased Facebook Cl.A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1.20 million shares to 15.80 million valued at $2.63 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sea Ltd Adr stake by 571,258 shares and now owns 3.43 million shares. Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was reduced too.