Baillie Gifford & Company Stake in Kirby (KEX) Has Upped by $1.77 Million as Shares Rose; 1607 Capital Partners Maintains Position in Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF)

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 58.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 74,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 202,880 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 128,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 112,548 shares traded or 45.95% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Kirby (KEX) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 23,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 7.71 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.27M, up from 7.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Kirby for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 478,819 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Invests has 0.29% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 186,126 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. First Trust Lp has 115,867 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 27,257 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 28,276 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 36,589 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 5.13M shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 73,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Star owns 78,900 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 163,220 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.42% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 643,463 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 55,571 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc/De (NYSE:DNOW) by 238,727 shares to 15.45M shares, valued at $215.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Copa Holdings S A (NYSE:CPA).