Bailey Peyton, an Insider in Unit (UNT), Pays for 6000 shares of the Company; Tig Advisors Increased Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake

Tig Advisors Llc increased Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) stake by 119.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc acquired 351,690 shares as Genworth Finl Inc (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 644,990 shares with $3.01M value, up from 293,300 last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 15.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 12.32M shares traded or 281.16% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 25,632 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Schroder Inv stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 8.65 million shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 281,849 shares. 56,004 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Com. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 75,963 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Assoc Management holds 1.82 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company has 15,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Com reported 20,855 shares. Cibc Markets Inc accumulated 67,931 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 12,416 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 8.31 million shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $76,679 activity. 3,000 Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares with value of $21,900 were bought by Peyton G Bailey IV. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $19,829 was made by ADCOCK J MICHAEL on Tuesday, May 28.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $151.98 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

The stock decreased 22.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 4.55 million shares traded or 742.55% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP – AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY OWNED UNIT, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY, LLC; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. in Amended Senior Credit Agreement With Multiple Lenders; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q REV. $205.1M, EST. $204.7M; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP ENTERED 4TH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT APRIL 2; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Unit Corporation Completes the Sale of 50% Interest in Midstream Subsidiary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Unit Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Everence Capital Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,610 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 56 shares. Millennium Llc accumulated 108,012 shares. Guinness Asset Management owns 307,823 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 11,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 4,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,507 shares. Caxton Associate Lp reported 18,137 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc owns 41,172 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.05% or 16,386 shares. 55,281 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 741,287 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 19,344 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 908,316 shares.

