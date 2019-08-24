Bailard Upped Its Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stake by $2.02 Million; Stock Value Declined; Union Bankshares Decreased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 41,631 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 45,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 561.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 59,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 325,736 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 04/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. — ESPR; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 04/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION – STUDY 3 ACHIEVES ADDITIONAL 26% LDL-C LOWERING ON BACKGROUND OF MAXIMALLY TOLERATED LDL-C LOWERING THERAPY IN PATIENTS CONSIDERED STATIN INTOLERANT; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares to 267,353 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Management accumulated 26,500 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0.43% or 11,668 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Hill Management Limited Partnership accumulated 143,500 shares. Moreover, Bender Robert And Assoc has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,153 shares. Yacktman Asset Management LP accumulated 4.57 million shares. The California-based Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Group Ltd Co Ma reported 399,151 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Com has 36,199 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 0.69% or 233,634 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orrstown Inc stated it has 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Tru accumulated 31,036 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advsr LP stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Counsel owns 368,819 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 9,773 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 465,133 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 74,269 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 1,097 shares. 437,518 were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Chase Investment Counsel accumulated 0.28% or 13,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Gp has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 313 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 12,830 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 3,128 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.16% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 31,227 shares.