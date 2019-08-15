Bailard Upped By $646,400 Its Arqule (ARQL) Holding; Landec Has 1.35 Sentiment

Bailard Inc increased Arqule Inc (ARQL) stake by 81.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 161,600 shares as Arqule Inc (ARQL)’s stock rose 58.90%. The Bailard Inc holds 359,000 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 197,400 last quarter. Arqule Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 1.76 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Landec Corp (LNDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 42 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 31 sold and decreased their stakes in Landec Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 25.43 million shares, down from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Landec Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $306.71 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1051 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 176,075 shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. Landec Corporation (LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 15.95% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation for 2.74 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 266,033 shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.72% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.03% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 307,931 shares.

Bailard Inc decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 39,126 shares to 143,649 valued at $23.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 14,104 shares and now owns 28,614 shares. Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) was reduced too.