Bailard Trimmed Stake in Qualys (QLYS) as Market Value Declined; Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Bislett Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36M shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 17/05/2018 – REG-GTT: GTT’s 2018 combined shareholders’ annual general meeting summary; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 395,398 shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,704 shares to 10,083 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).