Bailard Trimmed By $986,400 Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position; New York Times Co (NYT) Has 1.45 Sentiment

New York Times Co (NYT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 113 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 78 trimmed and sold positions in New York Times Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 144.64 million shares, up from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New York Times Co in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 62 Increased: 70 New Position: 43.

Bailard Inc decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc sold 4,110 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Bailard Inc holds 1,937 shares with $465,000 value, down from 6,047 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $19.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $240.04. About 21,638 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The firm provides The New York Times , a daily and Sunday newspapers in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It has a 43.25 P/E ratio. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 2000 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers product licensing, book development, news digests, and rights and permissions, as well as is involved in online retail store business.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 12.3% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company for 10.00 million shares. Slate Path Capital Lp owns 3.79 million shares or 10.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shannon River Fund Management Llc has 8.96% invested in the company for 1.56 million shares. The North Carolina-based Banbury Partners Llc has invested 5.6% in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 919,164 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.53 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 25,444 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500.

Bailard Inc increased Crane Co (NYSE:CR) stake by 4,025 shares to 47,378 valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VOX) stake by 8,130 shares and now owns 18,099 shares. Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) was raised too.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $329.42 million for 14.53 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.