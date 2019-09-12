Bailard Trimmed By $831,311 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Epr Properties (EPR) Sentiment Is 1.34

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 157 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 117 sold and reduced holdings in Epr Properties. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 65.01 million shares, up from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Epr Properties in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 90 Increased: 110 New Position: 47.

Bailard Inc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bailard Inc sold 4,919 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Bailard Inc holds 23,651 shares with $4.00M value, down from 28,570 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 9.46% above currents $167.3 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Bailard Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 27,441 shares to 115,809 valued at $3.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust stake by 9,830 shares and now owns 22,430 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was raised too.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.19% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Torch Wealth Management Llc owns 31,005 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.54 million shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 94,819 shares.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.85 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.