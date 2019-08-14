Bailard Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Last Week GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GVC Holdings Plc had 28 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GVC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Overweight” rating. See GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) latest ratings:

Bailard Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 63.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc sold 11,990 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Bailard Inc holds 6,852 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 18,842 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $427.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25 million shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.18 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

The stock decreased 2.01% or GBX 11.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 546.2. About 526,782 shares traded. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $223.82’s average target is 36.45% above currents $164.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Bailard Inc increased Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 9,000 shares to 63,900 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (GVI) stake by 5,357 shares and now owns 25,305 shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.