Bailard Stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; Colony Group Has Trimmed Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $612,646

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (EC) by 45.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 75,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% . The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 163,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Ecopetrol S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 454,763 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q NET INCOME COP2.62T; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL TO HAVE MORE SOLID FINANCES W/HIGHER OIL PRICES: CEO; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 29,234 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 37,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 2.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Investment holds 521,464 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). James Inv Research has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 13,651 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 51,735 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 19,733 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp holds 1.13 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Northstar Group holds 74,331 shares. Stack Mngmt invested in 3.61% or 405,759 shares. De Burlo Group Inc has invested 2.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability invested in 2,910 shares. Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,148 shares to 22,924 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Communicatio (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,442 shares to 146,604 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 161,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 292,617 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 437,806 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo has 244,345 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 15,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 143,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.33 million shares. Stifel Corp holds 23,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) for 373,573 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,440 shares. Principal Fincl Gru reported 206,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De stated it has 4,854 shares. Boston reported 238,703 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.