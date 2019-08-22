Bailard Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $328,000; Bkd Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The hedge fund held 22,006 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 17,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 329,616 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $220.49. About 900,960 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares to 9,109 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 179,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Lc reported 38,581 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd invested in 3.50M shares or 0.39% of the stock. 49,828 were reported by Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.51% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0.47% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 6,270 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 70,645 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 12,947 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management holds 13,515 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 16,804 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,498 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 819 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Company stated it has 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Global Investors invested in 0.18% or 6.96 million shares. 6,756 are held by First Allied Advisory Incorporated. Goelzer Mngmt has 80,249 shares. 31,559 are held by Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 551 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 0.54% or 124,359 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 1.15 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 80,093 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blair William And Il holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 91,270 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Verity Verity Ltd reported 2,665 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested 0.17% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.31% or 311,090 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 19,978 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.