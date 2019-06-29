Bailard Raised Holding in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX); Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake Increased by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 1.20M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 97,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.62M market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 784,052 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,779 shares to 805,448 shares, valued at $42.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,850 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 253,234 shares to 126,271 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,866 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.