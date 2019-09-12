Bailard Maintains Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY); Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 107.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 57,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 109,975 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 52,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 390,123 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 185,076 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 13,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,701 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

