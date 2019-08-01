Bailard Lowered Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Position by $5.51 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 33,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 357,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87M, up from 323,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 978,955 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 4,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 84,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 89,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP ACQUIRES J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 10,000 shares to 467,000 shares, valued at $59.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 81,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 23,633 shares to 352,620 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.