Bailard Lowered Its Stake in Bancorp Del (TBBK) as Share Price Declined; Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 74.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 52,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145,000, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 143,471 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 78,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 272,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.44M, up from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18,637 shares to 4,752 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,612 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 123,262 shares to 266,779 shares, valued at $75.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 2,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36 million for 8.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.