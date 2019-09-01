Bailard Lifted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding; 16 Analysts Covering NIKE, Inc. (NKE)

Bailard Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 22.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 4,100 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Bailard Inc holds 22,006 shares with $1.78M value, up from 17,906 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $29.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 71.57% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 9.56% above currents $84.5 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Guggenheim. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. See NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $86.0000 85.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NIKE, Inc. shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 297,990 shares. Independent Invsts holds 2.1% or 64,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.54 million shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 578,262 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.19% or 148,100 shares. Greenleaf has 99,449 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc owns 9,446 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3,835 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,958 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pictet Natl Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,084 shares. Natixis Advisors L P holds 176,109 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 10,170 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd. 122,991 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $129.46 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 33.94 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 4.88% above currents $91.22 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Thursday, July 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 20.

Bailard Inc decreased Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) stake by 75,100 shares to 88,550 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 19,501 shares and now owns 261,495 shares. Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Shares for $13,665 were bought by Phelan Daniel J.

More important recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 2,114 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Incorporated has 0.13% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 9,136 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 306,195 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability owns 59,951 shares. Cubic Asset Management accumulated 50,670 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com reported 100 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.01% or 45,692 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Personal holds 0.02% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Stanley holds 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 3,168 shares.