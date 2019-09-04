Bailard Lifted Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Market Value Rose; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Position in Boeing Co Com (BA) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 5,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 49,565 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 43,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 4.24M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 31,964 shares to 11,936 shares, valued at $179,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,866 shares, and cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.