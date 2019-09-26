Bailard Lifted Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.57 Million as Share Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 107.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 57,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 109,975 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 52,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 6.90M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 31,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT FULL AUDIT OF ANY APP WITH “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence takes a jab at tech’s biggest headlines including the Facebook Russia hacking scandal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11,770 shares to 58,352 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate invested in 882,639 shares. Cornerstone invested in 68,686 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 150,000 shares. Moreover, Main Street Research Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Atlas Browninc owns 9,065 shares. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas Yale owns 11,940 shares. Lynch Assoc In reported 12,236 shares stake. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Srb holds 0.04% or 10,335 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 11,143 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited accumulated 13,930 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ycg Lc holds 146,274 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc invested in 3.14M shares or 1.5% of the stock. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated reported 42,575 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,245 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.62% or 14,203 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 55,013 shares. 56,194 are owned by 3G Capital Prns Lp. Oz Mngmt LP has 631,246 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 5,599 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Tru Na holds 56,613 shares. Cadian Capital Lp invested 4.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,099 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.56 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.