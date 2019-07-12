Bailard Lifted By $1.97 Million Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake; Nwq Investment Management Company Increased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding

Bailard Inc increased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 399.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 56,418 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Bailard Inc holds 70,527 shares with $2.49 million value, up from 14,109 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 1.15 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 19.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 117,800 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 713,428 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 595,628 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 719,551 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 36,111 shares to 1.59M valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evergy Inc stake by 106,600 shares and now owns 146,809 shares. Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Investment Management has invested 4.84% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 54,857 shares. Qs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 49,700 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gp accumulated 286,746 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Boston Prns accumulated 322,070 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 696,995 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Com invested in 88,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Freestone Capital Limited Company accumulated 50,632 shares. Kistler holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 580 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.19% or 100,820 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advantage has 3.49% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 285,221 shares. 219,745 were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Com Nj. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gradient Invests Limited Com stated it has 1,150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Bailard Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,882 shares to 84,162 valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 18,100 shares. Fortive Corp was reduced too.