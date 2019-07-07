Bailard Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Position By $1.97 Million; Sit Rising Rate Etf (NYSEARCA:RISE) Shorts Down By 88.89%

Sit Rising Rate Etf (NYSEARCA:RISE) had a decrease of 88.89% in short interest. RISE’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 88.89% from 1,800 shares previously. The ETF increased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1 shares traded. Sit Rising Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:RISE) has declined 4.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500.

Bailard Inc increased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 399.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 56,418 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock declined 15.75%. The Bailard Inc holds 70,527 shares with $2.49 million value, up from 14,109 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 1.93 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $336,296 activity. Shares for $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5. Shares for $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 24.