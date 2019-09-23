Bailard Increased Its Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $2.57 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $337,410 as Stock Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 19,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $248.98. About 240,352 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 107.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 57,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 109,975 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, up from 52,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 6.16M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Acg Wealth owns 67,868 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,318 shares. 117,130 are owned by Finemark State Bank. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Company accumulated 113,145 shares. Gibraltar Management has invested 3.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornercap Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 54,314 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.48% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 2,476 shares. Missouri-based Community Comml Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pitcairn reported 21,695 shares. Reynders Mcveigh holds 24,097 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications holds 7,697 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,940 shares to 45,260 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Danaher Corporation (DHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How a Dutch company’s technology is likely driving Intel’s expansion – Portland Business Journal” published on March 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Is Outperforming Its Semiconductor Equipment Peers – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ASML Has A Lot To Live Up To – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.