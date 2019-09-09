Bailard Increased Holding in Crane Co (CR) by $338,100; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Maplelane Capital Has Cut Position by $55.38 Million

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 47,378 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 203,893 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 441,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.56 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $231.79. About 4.68M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 13/03/2018 – Tesla Treasurer and VP of Finance Is Said to Leave the Company; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS TESLA’S MODEL S RECALL MARGINALLY CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR TESLA-SPONSORED AUTO LEASE ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION, TESLA AUTO LEASE TRUST 2018-A; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s credit ratings late Tuesday and changed its outlook to negative from stable; 11/04/2018 – FIRST CHINA-BUILT LINCOLN SLATED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN LATE 2019; 13/04/2018 – Tesla Dispute With Safety Board Isn’t a Good Look: Fully Charged; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 31/03/2018 – @jdsnowdy Yeah, and it would have the benefit of giving $TSLA someone other than the dead father of two to publicly blame in a press release; 20/04/2018 – This electric semi is trying to beat Tesla to market

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,590 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,327 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Principal Group Inc accumulated 0.08% or 977,365 shares. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fmr Llc has 175,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,723 shares in its portfolio. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 118,990 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited holds 0.22% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 283,204 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 55,825 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 58,294 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares stake. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 4,784 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated has 95,265 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 3,600 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 1,841 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,688 shares. Principal Fincl Grp reported 7,724 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.15% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 30,241 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1,041 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Company invested in 2,160 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 906 shares. Monetary Management holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Allstate owns 12,227 shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 42,004 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2,843 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc invested in 0.07% or 40,036 shares. Whitnell Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 100 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 359,000 shares to 479,001 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

