Bailard Has Upped Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $1.97 Million; Sanders Capital Holds Position in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 399.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 56,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 70,527 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 14,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 2.00 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – STEEL DYNAMICS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE HEARTLAND FOR $400 MLN IN CASH INCLUSIVE OF $60 MLN OF NORMALIZED WORKING CAPITAL

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 4.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 24.52M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834.33M, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 3.57M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150. RINN RUSSELL B had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.04% or 5,892 shares. Texas-based Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Td Asset reported 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Regal Invest Llc invested 0.22% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.2% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 593,892 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 355,468 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.02% or 49,360 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company reported 67,735 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 6,899 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg accumulated 155,670 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.02% or 81,367 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,333 shares. Numerixs Technology invested in 0.1% or 22,400 shares.