Bailard Has Upped Its Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (AVAL) Holding by $573,328 as Market Value Rose; As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Share Value Rose, Honeywell International Has Boosted Stake by $475,380

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (AVAL) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 81,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 115,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 4.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.23. About 73,753 shares traded. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) has declined 15.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAL News: 27/04/2018 Grupo Aval Announces the Filing of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 71,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 828,603 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider INSOFT STEVEN J sold 50,000 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust accumulated 13,976 shares. Qs Invsts Llc reported 14,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Na reported 0.15% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 553 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 301,630 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 339,423 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 14,381 shares. Cypress Cap Group, Florida-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,820 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.66% or 44,322 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). First Personal Financial Services invested in 0% or 280 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation has 957 shares. Asset Management holds 12,518 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,590 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,950 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).