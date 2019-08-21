Bailard Has Upped By $345,450 Its Assurant (AIZ) Position; Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 25 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 26 decreased and sold stock positions in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 17.90 million shares, down from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Red Lion Hotels Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Bailard Inc increased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 126.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 3,675 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Bailard Inc holds 6,575 shares with $624,000 value, up from 2,900 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 529,409 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 22/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 7.000% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2048; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 114,722 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels to Acquire Brand for $27M Cas; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 14/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – FUNDS FROM $30 MLN TERM LOAN WILL BE PRIMARILY USED FOR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED KNIGHTS INN ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE

Coliseum Capital Management Llc holds 10.69% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for 3.66 million shares. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc owns 500,000 shares or 9.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 4.35% invested in the company for 765,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 481,052 shares.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $132.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. It also promotes and presents entertainment productions under the WestCoast Entertainment name.

Bailard Inc decreased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 36,879 shares to 13,900 valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,720 shares and now owns 176,404 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

