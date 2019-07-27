Bailard Has Trimmed Stake in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) by $392,700 as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Rwwm Trimmed Holding by $2.84 Million

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 56,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.97M market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 35,716 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, down from 278,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bankshares Tru Division invested in 0.07% or 8,721 shares. Carderock Cap Management has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Management reported 605 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Taconic Cap Lp holds 1.34% or 153,000 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Incorporated stated it has 3.43 million shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd, a California-based fund reported 66,242 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 71,738 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.43 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley And Associates has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Decatur Capital Incorporated holds 6.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 266,150 shares. 71,200 are held by Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa invested 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs And Pwr Inc owns 1.64M shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 23,114 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 8.11M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold RVSB shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 87,837 shares. Menta Limited Company holds 69,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 28,343 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Pcl stated it has 3,610 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 13,123 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 69,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 89,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) or 64,033 shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Moreover, Ameritas has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Invesco Limited reported 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 0.01% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,349 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc accumulated 0% or 44,853 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 9,000 shares to 63,900 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).