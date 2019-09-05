Bailard Has Raised Its Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Declined; Peddock Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,321 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 12.38M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 90,100 shares as the company's stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 215,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.61M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 391,434 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & owns 10.85 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company holds 20.69 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempner Cap Management holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,452 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,405 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Naples Glob Advisors Limited Co holds 45,612 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. City holds 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 90,588 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt has 2.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Town Country Savings Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 121,470 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 33.65 million shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 28,378 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 44.56 million shares. 28,037 were accumulated by Independent Invsts Inc.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,520 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking (KRE) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

