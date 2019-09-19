Bailard Has Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $966,037; Mix Telematics LTD Sponsored A (MIXT) Share Value Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Increased Position by $2.51 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd Sponsored A (MIXT) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 167,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The institutional investor held 326,846 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 159,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mix Telematics Ltd Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 58,644 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY OPERATING PROFIT OF R215 MLN UP 56% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Rev $145.9M-$148.3M; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 69,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, down from 80,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 5.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 9,830 shares to 22,430 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Main Street Rech Lc reported 0.14% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.64% or 52,417 shares. 11,925 are held by Cadinha & Limited Co. Howe Rusling has invested 0.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca invested in 131,918 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Ser invested in 6,506 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 161,699 shares. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Reik Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Poplar Forest Cap Lc invested in 582,956 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Missouri-based Jag Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.87% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 35,003 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.42% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Allen Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 11,326 shares. Comm National Bank has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.80 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.