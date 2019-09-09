Bailard Has Lowered Its Holding in Eog Res (EOG) by $1.34 Million; Awm Investment Company Has Lifted Reed’s (REED) Stake by $4.20 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Reed’s Inc. (REED) by 259.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 2.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 809,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Reed’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 100,065 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 14,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 28,614 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 42,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 4.09 million shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 322,680 shares to 452,460 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 45,594 shares to 58,916 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Company. Psagot House Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,640 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 152,748 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) reported 115 shares. Sei Invs has 102,435 shares. Pdt Partners has 225,627 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt has 1.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 58,771 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc accumulated 30,081 shares or 0.12% of the stock. S&Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,750 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Boston holds 31,127 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.9% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Korea Corp reported 836,696 shares. Tci Wealth holds 104 shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $698.83M for 16.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.