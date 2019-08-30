Bailard Has Lowered Its Financial Instns (FISI) Position as Shares Rose; Boston Partners Increased Position in Abm Inds (ABM)

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Financial Instns Inc (FISI) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Financial Instns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $460.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 19,016 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A

Boston Partners increased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 43,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 175,357 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 105,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Burt Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd has 0.26% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 38,264 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 17,017 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Amalgamated State Bank owns 9,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 31 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Prudential Inc reported 107,532 shares. Anchor Advsr owns 29,934 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 32,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Industries Named By Best in Biz Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Aiken County Public Schools More Than $70 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM CEO Scott Salmirs Wins Business Achievement Award from Beta Gamma Sigma – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 89,546 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 366,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $329,900 activity. BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY bought $28,330 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,742 shares to 76,747 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 163,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).