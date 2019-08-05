Bailard Has Lifted Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position; Shorts at ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS ORDINARY (ECORF) Lowered By 50%

Bailard Inc increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 373.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 123,100 shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock rose 5.54%. The Bailard Inc holds 156,100 shares with $1.49M value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 86,871 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL ANY EVIDENCE THAT CO’S NETWORK OR OTHER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS WERE OTHERWISE COMPROMISED; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics: Michael Holmes Promoted to Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH

ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ECORF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ECORF’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 400 shares previously. It closed at $0.054 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Prns Mgmt Lc reported 33,529 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 20,319 shares. Creative Planning owns 28,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 115,000 shares. Artal Group Inc Sa holds 400,000 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 16,243 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 7,867 shares. 496,753 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Rafferty Asset Mngmt has 285,512 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tekla Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Sector Gamma As reported 238,857 shares.

Bailard Inc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VDE) stake by 5,791 shares to 38,646 valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 19,501 shares and now owns 261,495 shares. America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) was reduced too.

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., a graphite and graphene company, mines, processes, refines, produces, and markets graphene and graphite products. The company has market cap of $4.92 million. It holds 40% interests in Sakura Graphite Ltd, which operates the Sakura Graphite Mine located in Sri Lanka. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elcora Resources Corp. and changed its name to Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. in February 2016.