Bailard Has Lifted By $366,000 Its Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stake; Radius Health (RDUS) Sentiment Is 1.54

Bailard Inc increased Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) stake by 32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 122,000 shares as Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP)’s stock rose 7.77%. The Bailard Inc holds 503,292 shares with $1.55 million value, up from 381,292 last quarter. Mei Pharma Inc now has $155.41M valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 167,506 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 23.32% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Positive Outcome Supports Continuation of the Study; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401

Radius Health (RDUS) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 57 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 37 sold and reduced their holdings in Radius Health. The investment professionals in our database reported: 45.57 million shares, up from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Radius Health in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Bb Biotech Ag holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. for 6.78 million shares. Healthcor Management L.P. owns 3.68 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.9% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 77,269 shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 26.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-1.17 per share. After $-0.94 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.51% EPS growth.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MEI Pharma had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

