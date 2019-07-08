Bailard Has Increased Its Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut By $19.57 Million Its Sprint (S) Holding

Bailard Inc increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 373.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bailard Inc acquired 123,100 shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock rose 16.70%. The Bailard Inc holds 156,100 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 3.47M shares traded or 137.10% up from the average. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 34.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Chief Business Officer Curt Herberts Resigning, Effective June 1; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA SECURITY INCIDENT WAS LIMITED TO COMPROMISE OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE’S COMPANY EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 11 WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 45.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.91M shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock declined 0.98%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 4.63 million shares with $26.15 million value, down from 8.54 million last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $28.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 1.28 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital…; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid ARPU $37.15; 18/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS SUCCESSFUL SPRINT CAPITAL CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES SPEAKING TO INVESTORS; 09/05/2018 – IGEN Networks Announces Medallion GPS Now Available on Sprint IoT Factory; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO: SUBSCRIBER LOSS RATE WILL PEAK IN 2018, DROP IN ’19; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Lc reported 10,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 45,710 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd has 0.17% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 649 shares stake. 30,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp. Us Bankshares De accumulated 5,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Hap Trading Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 23,358 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.54% or 30,000 shares. Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 45,450 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc accumulated 0.02% or 11,900 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 25,430 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $55,200 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Conner Edward R., worth $61,631 on Monday, January 7. Yi Kathy sold $55,200 worth of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on Tuesday, January 15.

Bailard Inc decreased Spdr Ser Tr stake by 234,385 shares to 533,471 valued at $25.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 29,500 shares and now owns 11,300 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 118,980 shares. Ims Capital reported 0.07% stake. Fiduciary Tru Company owns 19,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 15.35M shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp holds 0% or 172,748 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Two Sigma has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 44,597 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ota Ltd Partnership holds 1.3% or 120,754 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0.11% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 162,845 are owned by Profund Advisors Lc. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 250,168 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 138,684 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 182,287 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 70,827 shares to 740,291 valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 1.68 million shares and now owns 7.17 million shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.