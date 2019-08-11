Bailard Has Decreased Its Stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by $1.25 Million; Argent Trust Company Cut Position in Vf (VFC) as Market Valuation Declined

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 33.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 8,190 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 24,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 33,479 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 58,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 357,534 shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,049 shares to 78,693 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac reported 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Howe & Rusling has invested 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd, California-based fund reported 52,247 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 2.48% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Vision Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 11,042 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Vanguard Group reported 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability has invested 1.7% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Captrust Fincl holds 5,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 126,369 shares. 3,974 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% or 37,152 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.99% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 16.03 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 10,728 shares to 67,793 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).